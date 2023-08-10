AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam resident is being charged with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. Angela Mitchell, 37, was arrested on Wednesday after a joint investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, the Department of Social Services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the police, Mitchell filed a SNAP application but failed to disclose all income earned within the household. She was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the City of Amsterdam Court at a later date.