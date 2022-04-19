FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County felt the impact of Tuesday’s winter storm and experienced multiple road closures, power outages and down wires and trees. The Capital Region was hit with heavy, wet snow overnight.

The sheriff’s office responded to 92 service calls where 79 were related to the storm from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. In that same window, there were reports of 33 downed trees and 27 downed wires.

The county deployed 14 out of 18 fire departments to respond to the storm. Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith said he is putting a priority on opening all road closures.

“It’s a little taxing for them, for a storm of this magnitude this late in the spring, this heavy wet snow causes lots of problems,” he said. “We still have a lot of power outages throughout the county, six or seven road closures that are still active cause of trees down and lines down. It’s going to take a little while for National Grid to clean it up.”

County residents can call the sheriff’s office at (518) 853-5500 if they’re experiencing winter storm-related issues.