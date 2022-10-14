Crews battled a fire at a Stewart’s Shops on Market Street in the city of Amsterdam on Monday, June 27, 2022. (NEWS10)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops at 132 Market Street in Amsterdam reopened on October 12 after a fire broke out in June. The store was badly damaged by the fire, and was torn down and rebuilt after only being open for a year.

According to the Amsterdam Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene around 9:20 p.m. on June 27. The fire damaged an attic space and caused water and smoke damage inside the store. No injuries were reported.

A grand opening celebration will be held on October 22 at 10 a.m. There will be all-day specials including 99-cent single scoop ice cream cones, 99-cent hot coffee and tea, 99-cent Stewart’s sodas and refreshers, 99-cent hot dogs, $2 off any whole 16” pizza, and 10 cents off all gas.

In honor of the grand opening, Stewart’s will be making a donation to the Amsterdam School District to support its backpack program. The company will also donate $500 to the Amsterdam Marching band.