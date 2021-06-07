Stewart’s buying Blueox convenience chain

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Blueox Corporation announced on Monday that it will sell off its Blueox Neighborhood Market stores to Stewart’s Shops.

Blueox says that it cannot compete in the convenience store industry, where success comes either for single stores with low expenses or for larger chains with centralized buying power.

“As the industry shifts away from the mid-sized chains, we wanted to find a company with dedication to its employees and the communities they serve,” said Jared Bartle, Blueox president. “The decision to sell did not come easily. Our stores, and especially the people in our stores, are deeply embedded into our corporate culture and it’s for that reason we sought a buyer whose priorities most closely aligned with ours. We believe most of our employees will not only continue employment with Stewart’s Shops but they will also be provided additional growth opportunities and ownership.”

Gary Dake, the president of Stewart’s Shops, shared a similarly positive message for Blueox employees. “We look forward to the opportunity to further serve the Blueox market that they have served so well for the past three-plus decades, and we look forward to welcoming Blueox employees to the Stewart’s family,” he said.