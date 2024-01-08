MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced that a section of State Route 334 in the town of Mohawk in Montgomery County will remain closed until further notice. The impacted portion of the road will be near the abandoned Fonda, Johnstown & Gloversville Railroad Bridge over Cayadutta Creek.

The closure is due to the bridge’s upcoming demolition. The project is expected to last for three weeks, barring any weather-related delays.

Drivers are advised to follow the marked detour utilizing State Route 30A and State Route 67. As always, motorists are encouraged to drive responsibly in work zones, as fines are doubled for speeding in a such areas.