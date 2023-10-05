AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, State Troopers arrested Donald G. Brown, 47, of Johnstown following a traffic stop on West Main Street in Amsterdam. Police say felony-weight narcotics, controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle.

Brown was identified as the passenger and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree- with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree. The driver of the vehicle was released.

Brown was transported to SP Princetown for processing. He was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Amsterdam City Court on October 24.