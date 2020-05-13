State police arrest California fugitive in Montgomery County

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police out of Fonda say they uncovered a California fugitive from justice during a traffic stop on Monday night.

Troopers identified Michael M. Flores, 33, of Amsterdam when he was a passenger in a car pulled over on Lindbergh Avenue. Police say he is wanted by California on a full extradition warrant for violating parole.

Police say Flores was taken into custody, arraigned in Amsterdam Town Court, and remanded to Montgomery County Jail without bail.

State police confirmed to News10 that Flores was also arrested in Amsterdam in March 2019. At that time, he was the passenger in a car with a suspended registration. Police said the driver of the car in the 2019 incident had an illegal .38 caliber revolver, and that the vehicle contained cocaine.

Police say Flores was carrying marijuana and resisted arrest in 2019. He was charged at that time with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

