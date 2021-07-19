State of Emergency issued in Fonda due to rain, flash flooding

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A state of emergency has been issued in the village of Fonda.

Mayor Bill Peeler declared a state of emergency Monday evening. This includes a no travel advisory except for emergency vehicles.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Southern Fulton and Central Montgomery Counties until 9:15 p.m. Monday. An estimated 2-3″ of rain fell in one hour in Fonda.

Broadway and Main Streets in the village are closed due to flooding.

The state of emergency will remain in place until further notice.