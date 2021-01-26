St. Mary’s suspends online COVID vaccine waitlist due to lack of supply

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – St. Mary’s Healthcare has not received additional supply of COVID vaccines this week, and they do not know the status of receiving more. Additionally, due to the lack of vaccines available and an increase in interest to take the vaccine, the healthcare center will not be putting more names on their vaccine waitlist.

On Friday, Jan. 22, St. Mary’s Healthcare launched an online COVID-19 vaccine waitlist form due to the number of phone calls they received about COVID vaccine information. In less than 48 hours, almost 1,400 people used the online link. This pushed their existing COVID vaccine waitlist to over 2,800 patients.

Based on an executive order from Governor Cuomo issued Jan. 23, St Mary’s, along with other hospitals across the State, may be limited to vaccinating healthcare workers. This executive order indicates that local health departments and county governments must prioritize essential workers.

Pharmacies and NYS approved mass vaccination sites are to prioritize the 65 and older population and essential workers. If you or someone you know was added to the St. Mary’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist, it is recommend to continue looking for an appointment through other means (county offices, state clinics, local pharmacies) as they may receive more vaccines first.

The community is asked to frequently monitor the St. Mary’s website and social media channels as they will be sharing up-to-date information as soon as they receive it.

If you have already received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at St. Mary’s Healthcare, they have been assured that there will be supply available for second doses.