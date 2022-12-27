AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Mary’s Healthcare announced on Tuesday that Jeffrey Methven, MBA, will be its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will succeed retiring CEO, Scott Bruce, who has served St. Mary’s for over 25 years, with his role as CEO that began in Spring 2020.

The St. Mary’s Healthcare Board of Trustees launched a nationwide search for a new CEO earlier this year. Through an exhaustive and in-depth process, the Board and an internal committee interviewed several candidates with various backgrounds. Ultimately, Jeffrey stood out as the ideal candidate, according to a media release, based on his extensive experience as an executive healthcare leader, passion for quality care, and local and regional knowledge to make a significant impact at St. Mary’s and the greater community.

“St. Mary’s Healthcare is dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and a model community for its associates and medical staff,” stated Michael J. Pepe, chairman of St. Mary’s Healthcare board of trustees, “and as a board, we were focused on finding a leader who shared our commitment to this vision. In Jeffrey, we are making a strong addition to our team, and we look forward to working with him to continue to advance our reputation of excellence and our long-term vision for the organization.”

Jeffrey brings more than 25 years of diverse hospital leadership experience to his new role. He joins the St. Mary’s Healthcare family from Saratoga Hospital, where he served for nearly 20 years and most recently as Executive Vice President beginning in 2020.

As executive vice president, Jeffrey was responsible for the operations of the medical group and many hospital outpatient sites. Additionally, and in collaboration with other hospital leadership team members, he oversaw much of the organization’s daily operations.

Before that, Jeffrey was Saratoga Hospital’s Vice President of Ambulatory Services and Chief Human Resources Officer from 2009-2020 and Chief Human Resources Officer from 2006-2009.

Regarding his new appointment, Jeffrey stated, “It is both an honor and privilege to be joining St. Mary’s Healthcare as its next Chief Executive Officer. While hospitals across this country are facing many challenges, St. Mary’s Healthcare has a long and rich history steeped in service as a strong Catholic healthcare ministry. I look forward to partnering with our talented team of professionals, medical staff, and Board of volunteers to progress the organization forward and ensure that the City of Amsterdam and surrounding communities have access to affordable and quality healthcare for years to come.”

Jeffrey has an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from the William E. Simon Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Rochester. He got his Bachelor of Science in industrial relations from Le Moyne College in Syracuse.