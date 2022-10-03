AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The medical executive committee of St. Mary’s Healthcare voted to donate $5,000 to provide those in need with Thanksgiving meals. The vote comes in light of the work of the Adirondack Foothills which serves 5,000 meals on Thanksgiving day to residents in need in Montgomery and Fulton counties.

“We are very blessed as a medical staff at St. Mary’s Healthcare and wanted to share a portion of that blessing with our community,” said Dr. Kevin Cope, provider at St. Mary’s Broadalbin Perth Family Health Center.