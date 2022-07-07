AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The next time your head is pulsing, and you can’t see straight, look no further than St. Mary’s Healthcare for specialized headache care. The healthcare provider announced Thursday that its new Headache Center, located at the St. Mary’s Rao Outpatient Pavilion at 4950 State Highway 30 in Amsterdam, is open for business. The team is looking forward to treating patients ages 17 and older with all types of headaches, they said.

The new center is led by Jennifer Fiorini, Nurse Practitioner, who joined St. Mary’s after more than 11 years in the field of general neurology. Fiorini said, “there is a significant increase in our headache population and it’s important that these patients receive early diagnosis and care for improved management.” She comes to St. Mary’s with an extensive history in neurology, driven by her love to care for patients with headaches and advocate for patients with various headache diagnoses. To do this, while working at St. Mary’s, Fiorini will continue to educate her peers across the United States on Botox administration for the treatment of chronic migraines as a consultant.

Fiorini joins St. Mary’s as an enthusiastic proponent for improving her patients’ health and well-being. “My biggest joy is when a patient comes in, they have a BIG smile on their face and talk about everything other than headaches. They are planning their future for the first time ever!”

As an added benefit for St. Mary’s Healthcare patients, the co-location of the Headache Center and the services related to diagnosis and treatment are all located in the same building. “There are so many headaches out there, and this is an exciting time in headache medicine with many new preventive and abortive care treatments. Botox is only one type of treatment, and every treatment plan is uniquely created for each patient,” concluded Fiorini.