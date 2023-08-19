AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Mary’s Church in Amsterdam will be hosting their St. Mary’s Festival on August 20. Proceeds from the community event will benefit St. Mary’s Institute.

The festival will feature live music by Music for Life, Yacht Masters Trio and J. Marco Johnson & Co., as well as activities such as carnival games, a bounce house, a dunk tank, and a circus show by Scotty Nut Nut. The event will also offer a wide array of food and beverage vendors, ranging from tacos and ice cream to smoothies and spirits.

St. Mary’s Church is located at 156 Main Street. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission to the event is free, with parking being available in the lots west of the church and in the Riverfront Center parking behind ACE Hardware.