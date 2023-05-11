ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The St. Johnsville Summer Concert Series has been announced, kicking off on Monday, July 10. Admission is free, with all shows taking place at 1 Marina Drive in St. Johnsville, rain or shine.

Schedule:

Monday, July 10- Linda Lee & The Fox Creek Bank playing country hits of the 50s and 60s

Monday, July 17- Lustre Kings playing pop, R&B, and ballads

Saturday, July 24- Rhythm Pilots playing disco, pop, and dance music

Monday, July 31- Grit n Grace playing modern country and rock

Monday, August 7- Pine Ridge Mountain Band playing southern rock and roll

Monday, August 14- Walrus playing classic rock

Monday, August 21- Matt Grainger playing 90s favorites

Monday, September 4- Dark Sarcasm paying tribute to Pink Floyd