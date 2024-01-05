AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Snow Emergency has been declared beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 6. During a snow emergency, vehicles are not allowed to park on city streets.

The snow emergency will run until 7 a.m. on Monday, January 8. Amsterdam residents are encouraged to park at the following city-owned parking lots:

City Hall

Post Office Lot

Guy Park Ave Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)

Golf Course Lot

Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Ave. Roosevelt Rd. and the road to the pool building)

Morris St. Parking Lot

East Main & DeGraff (both lots)

27 Lefferts Street (lot)

Eagle & East Main Street (lot)

Dean & East Main Streets (lot)

47 Reid Street Lot

Milton Ave. between 1st & 2nd Ave.

Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth St.)

Chestnut & Lincoln (basketball court lot)

Bunn & Thomas St. (lot)

Greene & Mechanic St. (lot)

Union & Orange St. (lot)

Union St. (between Brandt & McDonnell lot)

Clinton & Division St. (lot)

Bridge St. (lot)

197 Florida Ave. (lot)

Pedestrian Bridge Lot

Church Street & Willow Street (Park & Ride Lot)

Brookside Ave. (old Eddie Brush Building, across from Hempton; large lot)

Vehicles on city streets will be subject to fines and/or towing. Parking on city streets may resume when the Snow Emergency is lifted.