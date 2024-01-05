AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Snow Emergency has been declared beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 6. During a snow emergency, vehicles are not allowed to park on city streets.
The snow emergency will run until 7 a.m. on Monday, January 8. Amsterdam residents are encouraged to park at the following city-owned parking lots:
- City Hall
- Post Office Lot
- Guy Park Ave Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)
- Golf Course Lot
- Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Ave. Roosevelt Rd. and the road to the pool building)
- Morris St. Parking Lot
- East Main & DeGraff (both lots)
- 27 Lefferts Street (lot)
- Eagle & East Main Street (lot)
- Dean & East Main Streets (lot)
- 47 Reid Street Lot
- Milton Ave. between 1st & 2nd Ave.
- Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth St.)
- Chestnut & Lincoln (basketball court lot)
- Bunn & Thomas St. (lot)
- Greene & Mechanic St. (lot)
- Union & Orange St. (lot)
- Union St. (between Brandt & McDonnell lot)
- Clinton & Division St. (lot)
- Bridge St. (lot)
- 197 Florida Ave. (lot)
- Pedestrian Bridge Lot
- Church Street & Willow Street (Park & Ride Lot)
- Brookside Ave. (old Eddie Brush Building, across from Hempton; large lot)
Vehicles on city streets will be subject to fines and/or towing. Parking on city streets may resume when the Snow Emergency is lifted.