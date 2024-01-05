AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Snow Emergency has been declared beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 6. During a snow emergency, vehicles are not allowed to park on city streets.

The snow emergency will run until 7 a.m. on Monday, January 8. Amsterdam residents are encouraged to park at the following city-owned parking lots:

  • City Hall
  • Post Office Lot
  • Guy Park Ave Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)
  • Golf Course Lot
  • Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Ave. Roosevelt Rd. and the road to the pool building)
  • Morris St. Parking Lot
  • East Main & DeGraff (both lots)
  • 27 Lefferts Street (lot)
  • Eagle & East Main Street (lot)
  • Dean & East Main Streets (lot)
  • 47 Reid Street Lot
  • Milton Ave. between 1st & 2nd Ave.
  • Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth St.)
  • Chestnut & Lincoln (basketball court lot)
  • Bunn & Thomas St. (lot)
  • Greene & Mechanic St. (lot)
  • Union & Orange St. (lot)
  • Union St. (between Brandt & McDonnell lot)
  • Clinton & Division St. (lot)
  • Bridge St. (lot)
  • 197 Florida Ave. (lot)
  • Pedestrian Bridge Lot
  • Church Street & Willow Street (Park & Ride Lot)
  • Brookside Ave. (old Eddie Brush Building, across from Hempton; large lot)

Vehicles on city streets will be subject to fines and/or towing. Parking on city streets may resume when the Snow Emergency is lifted.