AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday at around 1:45 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal car crash that shut down State Highway 5 in both directions for a few hours. On Tuesday, the sheriff identified Yogeshwer Meghbarran, 27, of Schenectady.

The preliminary police investigation points to Meghbarran losing control of his Mitsubishi Eclipse and entering the center median. It rolled several times into oncoming traffic lanes, and was ultimately hit by a BMW 320 sedan. Meghbarran was fatally injured in the crash, being pronounced dead on the scene by County Coroner Tim Riley.

The other driver was treated for minor injuries at Ellis Hospital. They were released, and police said that they cooperated with the investigation and are not suspected of any wrongdoing. On the contrary, the sheriff’s office said that Meghbarran was not wearing a seatbelt. They added that speeding and alcohol contributed to the crash.