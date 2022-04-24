FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 22, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the Town of Florida for a possible violation of an order of protection. Following an investigation, police say Rosemary A. Persons, 30, was found to be heavily intoxicated while watching over her three young children.

Persons was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Second-degree criminal contempt

Endangering the welfare of a child (three counts)

She was processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Town of Florida Court where she was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Brown. Persons was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear back in the Town of Florida Court at a later date.