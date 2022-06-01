AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On May 19 at 4:27 p.m., the Montgomery County 911 Center received a call from the Target Retail Store Asset Protection Team saying that a man was seen in the Amsterdam Target who was previously trespassed. The Asset Protection Team was able to confirm the identity of the man as Jorge E. Sanchez-Lugo, 32, of Amsterdam.

Sanchez-Lugo already had an active felony arrest warrant, according to police, for both third-degree burglary and petit larceny. With the help of the Asset Protection Team, a Deputy Sheriff was able to locate Sanchez-Lugo walking in the parking lot in front of the Dollar Tree in Amsterdam Commons.

As the Deputy approached and tried to arrest Sanchez-Lugo, he allegedly started to physically resist arrest. Police say Sanchez-Lugo then ran from the Deputy through the parking lot, starting a foot chase.

During the foot chase, Sanchez-Lugo allegedly ran into a car that was waiting by the old Goodwill Store and was able to enter it but was ultimately stopped and arrested by assisting officers before he was able to leave the parking lot.

Sanchez-Lugo was taken into custody without incident and was taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It was found that Sanchez-Lugo was already on Parole for a previous incident, according to police.

Charges:

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration (two counts)

Resisting arrest

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Sanchez-Lugo was arraigned in front of Judge Thomas Nethaway in the Amsterdam Town Court and was later sent to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Amsterdam Police Department Detective and Patrol Divisions, the New York State Police, and New York State Parole during this incident.