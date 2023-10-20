FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sentencing for a Gloversville man convicted in the death of his estranged wife has been adjourned due to a conflict of interest involving his attorney. Michael Darling killed his wife in 2019.

He was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Friday. He accepted a plea deal in August and admitted to killing Kristine Darling in exchange for a 17-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors said he lied during the investigation and will now seek a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Family and friends of Kristine were at court on Friday for the hearing and said they were disappointed Michael wasn’t sentenced, but they understand the legal process takes time.

“It’s frustrating,” Megan Rizzo, a friend of Kristine, said. “But I’d rather have all of our eggs in a basket and go in knowing that there is nothing more that he can pull to try to get out of this or lessen this.”

His sentencing has not been rescheduled.