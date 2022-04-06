AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A section of the Erie Canalway Trail in Amsterdam will be closing while construction work is taking place in the area. The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) said the trail will be detoured and the overall trail will be open.

Construction work will be taking place on the Route 30 bridge, which the trail passes under. Signage and fencing will be placed to alert bikers and other visitors of the short detours, said DOT.

The Erie Canalway Trail is part of the Empire State Trail, which is a 750 mile bicycling, walking, and hiking route that runs from Buffalo to Albany along the Erie Canalway and from New York City through the Hudson and Champlain Valleys to Canada.

The Parks & Trails New York Cycle the Erie ride, which includes over 600 bicyclists, will be passing through this section around July 15 or 16. DOT said it will coordinate to ensure the trail will be open on its existing path or detoured.