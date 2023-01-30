CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Investigators are increasing their efforts searching for a Canajoharie man who has been reported missing. The New York State Police Dive Team is searching the Mohawk River in connection to the disappearance of Kevin White, 41, who was last seen on January 12.

His sister, Nicole Frederick, told NEWS10 that White survived trauma he suffered when he was young and has overcome numerous challenges. She said he’s out in the community every day, and it’s uncharacteristic of him to just disappear.

“Kevin’s on the Main Street every day,” she said. “For my brother to just disappear out of nowhere, we have no leads, no info, no anything, I’m very concerned.”

White is described as 6’2″ with red or light brown hair. He may have last been seen wearing a green sweatshirt and orange hat. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Canajoharie Police at (518) 637-3111 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 853-5500.