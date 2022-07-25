AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Administration will be providing students and staff at the Amsterdam school district with unlimited ridership for the upcoming school year. The district will be CDTA’s first Universal Access partner in Montgomery County.

The program allows employers to cover the cost of transportation. Students and employees can use any of CDTA’s transit services by swiping their CDTA Navigator card. Officials hope students will take advantage of it.

“And it gives students the opportunity to safely and comfortably get to their after school programs, get to their part-time job,” Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said. “It really, truly connects our community and brings it to the next level.”

Currently, more than 25 Capital Region colleges and businesses are part of CDTA’s Universal Access program. The partnership will take effect on August 28, which is the same day CDTA launches its new service in Montgomery County.