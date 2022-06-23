FORT HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Environmental educator and author Anita Sanchez will pay a visit to the Enders House on Schoharie Street in Fort Hunter, Tuesday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. She’ll be hosting an educational program on puddles, aptly named “Hello, Puddles!”

Sanchez is the author of many children’s books, including “Itch!: Everything you didn’t want to know about what makes you scratch,” “Rotten!: Vultures, beetles, slime, and nature’s other decomposers,” and “Hello, Puddle!” Years of field work and teaching outdoor classes have given her firsthand experience. Her award-winning books sing the praises of unloved plants and animals. She loves to explore the under-appreciated wild places of the world, from glaciers to mud puddles.

“There’s nothing shallow about a puddle! Puddles are homes, bathtubs, and drinking fountains for wildlife. They also provide a key ingredient for many animal homes: mud,” said Sanchez. This hands-on program will introduce naturalists to the animals that use puddles as a habitat. Attendees will have a chance to meet some puddle-loving creatures, including snails, and have some close-up experience with mud.

Aside from this event, the grounds for the Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site are open year-round from sunrise to sunset. Visitor Center hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Group reservations are available for off-hours.

For information about these events or what is available at the Schoharie Crossing, call the Visitor Center at (518) 829-7516 or email SchoharieCrossing@parks.ny.gov. For more information about New York State Parks, visit their website.