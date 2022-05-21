FORT HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Friends of Schoharie Crossing will host an educational presentation on the Western Inland Lock Navigation Company, leading to the creation of the Erie Canal. The event will be held on Tuesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m., inside the Enders House at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site.

The theme discussion ‘Lock, Stock, & Western Navigation’ will be the topic at the Historic Site organizers noted. Attendees will discover the efforts made by the Western Inland Lock Navigation Company, a private stock enterprise, to improve transportation in New York State.

Site staff, Kathryn Shoop, will explore the people, the places, and the plan that was to revolutionize the movement of goods across New York, as a predecessor of the Erie Canal. The presentation will be preceded by a brief Friends of Schoharie Crossing meeting. This program and the meeting are free and open to the public.

For information about programs at Schoharie Crossing, please contact the Visitor Center at (518) 829-7516, email SchoharieCrossing@parks.ny.gov, or visit our NYS Parks online.