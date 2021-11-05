Schenectady man pleads guilty to stealing over $1.5K in merchandise from Lowe’s

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has pleaded guilty to grand larceny. Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond said Michael Brown was charged with stealing over $1,500 in merchandise from Lowe’s in Amsterdam.

On October 28, 2019, Brown was found leaving the store with $1,796 worth of merchandise without paying. Diamond said when Lowes Asset Protection staff confronted Brown, he fled the scene. Police then issued a warrant for Brown.

On September 13, 2021, Brown pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the fourth degree, which is a felony. Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on December 3, 2021 and faces one and a half to three years in state prison.

“Shoplifting affects all residents by increasing the cost of goods, reducing product availability, eliminating jobs when retailers are forced to shut down and ultimately leading to a loss of tax revenue forcing an increase of taxes upon residents,” said Diamond. “Additionally, the taxpayer dollars spent in investigating and prosecuting these crimes adds to the equation. Shoplifters will be brought to justice.”