$36K worth of safety equipment is being distributed to schools, law enforcement agencies, and county buildings around Montgomery County.

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schools districts and government buildings around Montgomery County will receive equipment to assist in high-threat incidents. Supplies including trauma packs and tourniquets, were made possible by funding secured through a Homeland Security Grant.

“I am extremely proud of the collaboration and partnership of law enforcement, school districts, public health, and county government in Montgomery County,” said Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith. “For years we have partnered, communicated, trained, shared, and prepared. The issuance of approximately $36,000 worth of safety equipment to our schools, law enforcement agencies, and county buildings will certainly increase our preparedness.”