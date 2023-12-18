FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the temporary closure of State Route 5S between Fultonville and Canajoharie. The closure is due to multiple flooding events in the area.

Drivers will be able to access as far west as Borden Road in Glen and as far east as Sprakers Hill Road in Root. Travelers are urged to seek alternate routes at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists to not drive over flooded roadways. Stay with NEWS10 as updates become available.