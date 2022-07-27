AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, the northbound State Route 30 ramp to eastbound State Route 5 in Amsterdam will be closed. The closure is necessary for the placement of lengthwise grooves on the bridge deck and will remain in place until Friday, July 29, at 5 p.m.

A signed detour will be in place for alternative access to eastbound State Route 4. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsible in work zones, to avoid possible license suspension.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit the 511NY website, or download the free 511NY mobile app. The latest traffic trends around the Capital Region are also available on NEWS10’s traffic tracker.