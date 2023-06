ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Rotterdam has released images of vandalism at a local park/playground. Thanks to the town’s Park and Recreation Crew, the vandalism has been cleaned up.

Image via Town of Rotterdam on Facebook Image via Town of Rotterdam on Facebook Image via Town of Rotterdam on Facebook Image via Town of Rotterdam on Facebook Images via Town of Rotterdam on Facebook

Anyone with concerns or comments is asked to reach out to the Director of Parks and Recreation at (518) 356-1561 or contact the supervisor’s office at (518) 355-7575.