ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The “Rock on the Mohawk” music festival will return on Saturday, August 19 in St. Johnsville from noon to 8 p.m. The festival will be held at 44 Bridge Street.

On top of live music from many area musicians, the event will offer local artisans and vendors and different food samples and treats. The event is free for all to attend.