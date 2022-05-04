FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is issuing a travel advisory regarding road closures in the village for water main repairs. NYSDOT said drivers are advised that State Route 30A (Broadway) will be closed in both directions between West Main Street (State Route 5) and Wemple Street on Thursday, May 5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., to facilitate repairs.

Officials said a signed detour will be in place during the project to safely direct drivers around the closure. Drivers should follow the posted detour utilizing State Route 5, State Route 334, and Wemple Street.

Additionally, drivers are reminded to reduce speeds, follow posted traffic detours, watch for flaggers, and use caution in the work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license they said.