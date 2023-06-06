CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mitchell Street in the Village of Canajoharie will be closed to traffic from Montgomery Street to State Route 5S on Thursday and Friday to facilitate an ongoing bridge replacement project. Drivers will be directed to an alternate route to State Route 5.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Drivers are reminded that fines are doubled in a work zone, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a driver’s license.