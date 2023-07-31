AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Amsterdam will be hosting their seventh annual Riverfest. The festival will be held on August 5 at Riverlink Park from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(City of Amsterdam)

The event will feature a variety of activities and performances, including live music, bounce houses, and a water ski show performed by the Amsterdam X-Squad. The festivities will come to a close with a fireworks display over the Mohawk River.

The festival, which is free to attend, will also offer food, arts and crafts from over 50 vendors. Riverlink Park is located at 2 Front Street in Amsterdam.