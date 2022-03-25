AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Amsterdam Police Department‘s retired K-9 Officer Hyde served alongside partner and retired handler, Detective Stephen Pasquarelli for almost eight years. The Department announced his death on Thursday, March 24.

Hyde, trained in tracking and detecting narcotics, worked with Detective Pasquarelli to arrest numerous individuals while serving. After retirement, Hyde stayed with Pasquarelli and his family, according to Amsterdam Police Lt. Joseph E. Spencer.

“Hyde was a great partner and friend to his fellow officers and the greater Amsterdam community,” Lt. Spencer said. “Hyde was able to enjoy a well-deserved retirement since 2015 with the Pasquarelli family. Our condolences to Steve and his family and our thanks to Hyde for his service to the city.”

K-9 Officer Hyde retired in 2015.

Hyde spent eight years in the department serving alongside his handler.

Upon retirement, Hyde stayed with retired Detective Stephen Pasquarelli. and his family.

A proposal from Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara would make March 13, K-9 Veterans Day. A day to celebrate the lives and sacrifices of military dogs in the state. The day would coincide with the anniversary of the official K-9 Corps, founded by Joseph White, a retired handler.

“Since our nation’s founding, dogs have been an integral part of our military efforts and it’s important to honor these canine heroes who have served with honor and valor,” said Santabarbara. “This resolution recognizes the contributions of military working dogs, who perform their duties exceptionally in dangerous and high-stakes environments. I invite my colleagues to join me in honoring this important day.”

K-9 Veterans Day is celebrated nationally and there are more than 1,600 K-9 officers serving at police departments across the U.S. “While March 13 is the conventional day to credit these dogs, it’s never a wrong time to acknowledge our furry friends who do so much to help our military members,” said American Humane.