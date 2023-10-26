AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York is collaborating with Tech Valley Shuttle to enhance the Food Bank’s Retail Store Donation Program. Five days a week, Tech Valley Shuttle drivers will collect food from participating retailers to deliver food to the Rev. Phil Food Pantry run by Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM), as well as AMEN Food Pantry and Catholic Charities of Montgomery County in Amsterdam.

The Retail Store Donation Program (RSDP) enables the Food Bank to collect food from participating retailers that would otherwise be thrown away.

“The demand for nutritious food remains at an all-time high. We are incredibly thankful for this new relationship with Tech Valley Shuttle and the opportunity to deepen our commitment to our food pantry partners,” said Tom Nardacci, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. “This partnership will substantially increase the amount of food we provide to neighbors in need in Schenectady and Amsterdam. And I am incredibly excited to work closely with Trent and his team on their efforts to create job opportunities for individuals with barriers to employment. And thank you to the participating retailers, who go above and beyond to supply us with food we need to serve our community. We look forward to expanding this innovative approach to other communities in the Regional Food Bank’s service area in the future.”