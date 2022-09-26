MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive with extra caution within work zones, and will be directed to follow detour signs. Drivers should also be aware that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a suspended license.