FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Department of Health has issued an alert for the Railroad Street area in Fort Hunter after a fox tested positive for rabies. The alert was issued on Aug. 10.

The Department of Health wants all residents and visitors in Montgomery County to be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if they are not vaccinated. An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against the disease.

Rabies is a deadly disease of the nervous system, and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans, the department said. The only treatment for human exposure is specific immune globulin and rabies shots. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Precautions you can take:

Make sure your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

Do not allow your pets to run free outside.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources, like uncovered trash.

Never adopt wild animals and bring them into your home.

Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, even if they seem friendly.

Prevent bats from entering your home or other spaces where they might come into contact with people and pets.

If you are bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, you should immediately wash the area thoroughly with soap and water, seek medical attention, and report the injury to Montgomery County Public Health at (518) 853-3531.

Pet rabies vaccination clinics are held throughout Montgomery County every year. In 2022, there are still clinics left on Sept. 17, Oct. 8, and Nov. 5. For times and locations, call the health department or visit their website.