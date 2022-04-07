AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Michael Clark was sentenced to 13 years in state prison after being convicted on the charges of Attempted Rape in the First Degree and Attempted Dissemination of Indecent Material to a Minor in the First Degree. He was also sentenced to 13 years post release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said a group known as Predator Poachers went undercover and communicated with Clark, who requested a meeting with who he thought were 11, 9 and 5-year-old girls. He communicated sexual content with who he thought was an 11-year-old girl and also sent illicit pictures. Officials said he requested she meet him and bring the younger girls with her.

At the meeting place in the city of Amsterdam, Clark brought a knife and was confronted by four adults from Predator Poachers, who recorded the incident. Police were notified and Clark was arrested.

“We were lucky this time that there wasn’t really a minor child on the receiving end of these communications, and more importantly the meeting,” Montgomery County DA Lorraine Diamond said. “It brings to light and hits home how imperative it is to supervise electronic communications by our children.”