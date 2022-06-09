AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Amsterdam has announced that a portion of Locust Avenue will be closed due to road work. Locust Avenue from Grand Street to Prospect Street, southbound lane will be closed beginning Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 16 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., until complete, weather permitting.

Officials said Traffic will be detoured onto Grand Street, Fourth Avenue, and Church Street. Detour signs will be posted.

As a reminder to drivers, if you see a road crew working, make sure to move over and slow down. Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. Residents are asked to call the Department of Public Works at (518) 842-3691 with any questions.

