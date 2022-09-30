AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open in Amsterdam, with the grand opening on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The location plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with giveaways. The new location will be at 120 Veeders Mill, Amsterdam, New York.

The opening of the Popeyes was announced earlier this year, along with a new Starbucks, and Chipotle in the area as well. Town Supervisor Thomas DiMezza said these new businesses have and will significantly increase sales tax for the town.

“Our economy in the town is continuing to grow and I am very proud of my administration for all the work they do to sustain this growth,” said DiMezza.