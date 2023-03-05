CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police and local police are still searching for Kevin White, a man from Canajoharie reported missing in late January. White’s family is now offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his direct recovery or arrest and prosecution of those responsible for his disappearance.

White was last seen walking Northbound on Church Street in Canajoharie on January 12 at 5:39 p.m. His family and friends have not seen him since. He was walking near the Mohawk River. Police searched the river and surrounding area for clues but don’t have any strong leads at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Canajoharie Police Department at (518) 637-3111 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 853-5500.