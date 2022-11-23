GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year- old. Police said Quinn Madina is from the Town of Glen and may be in the Gloversville area.

According to police, he is not believed to be in any danger. Madina has been in contact with friends. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, camouflage-colored sweatpants, black sneakers, a green knit hat, and was carrying a black backpack.

Madina is 5’09”, about 140 pounds, and has brown eyes. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you can contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 853-5500.