Police report finding suspect hiding in home during burglary

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Fonda say they arrested Chitranie Khywah, 25, of Schenectady on Thursday. They say the found her hiding inside of a house where they suspect she committed burglary.

Close to 5 a.m. on Thursday, state police received a report of a burglary in progress. Troopers responded to the scene of the Fonda residence, where they say they saw a broken out window.

Police say their investigation turned up Khywah, hiding in one of the bedrooms. They say she and the homeowner know each other.

Police say they arrested Khywah and charged her with second-degree burglary, a class C felony worth as much as 15 years with a conviction.

Police reported that no one was injured in the incident.