Police report finding suspect hiding in home during burglary

Montgomery County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Fonda say they arrested Chitranie Khywah, 25, of Schenectady on Thursday. They say the found her hiding inside of a house where they suspect she committed burglary.

Close to 5 a.m. on Thursday, state police received a report of a burglary in progress. Troopers responded to the scene of the Fonda residence, where they say they saw a broken out window.

Police say their investigation turned up Khywah, hiding in one of the bedrooms. They say she and the homeowner know each other.

Police say they arrested Khywah and charged her with second-degree burglary, a class C felony worth as much as 15 years with a conviction.

Police reported that no one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire