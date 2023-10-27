AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 30-year-old Schenectady man was arrested after allegedly trying to flee from police on an ATV. Kevin M. Fontanez was issued numerous traffic tickets for violations returnable to Amsterdam City Court.

According to Amsterdam Police, five ATVs were observed in the roadway on Swan Street. Residents reported that the ATVs were being operated recklessly.

The operators reportedly fled the scene. Police were able to locate one of them but while interviewing them, another ATV was seen traveling recklessly on Kline Street towards officers who were on foot.

Police say the operator, identified as Fontana, ignored their commands to stop. Fontana allegedly drove towards the officers, forcing them out of the way.

Additional units responded and set up a perimeter. Fontana eventually surrendered to the police. He was charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, unlawfully fleeing a police office, and reckless driving vehicle and traffic law. Fontana’s ATV was seized as evidence.