If you recognize this truck, you are asked to give officers a call. (Photo: St. Johnsville Police)

SAINT JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The St. Johnsville Police are looking for a truck that they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Police said the crash took place at about 7 p.m. on Aug. 31, in the parking lot of Stewart’s on West Main Street.

Officials posted a surveillance photo of the truck on Facebook Tuesday. If you recognize the vehicle, you are asked to give officers a call at (518) 568-2141.