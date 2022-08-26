AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Alicia Tirse, 15, of Amsterdam, has been missing since July 23.

Tirse is described as a Hispanic girl, 5 ‘2”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she may still be in the local area and she may dye her hair.

Alicia Tirse (photo courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

If you have any information about Tirse’s whereabouts, you can contact the Amsterdam Police Department at (518) 842-1100.