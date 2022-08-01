PALATINE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police is investigating a plane crash in Montgomery County. Police said the crash happened on July 30 around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Eaker Road in Palatine.

After an investigation, police found that a privately owned single-engine plane had a mechanical issue shortly after leaving the ground. During the crash, the pilot sustained what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries. The pilot was airlifted to Albany Medical Center by LifeNet of New York.

The New York State Police was assisted by the Federal Aviation Administration, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, LifeNet of New York, and St. Johnsville EMS. The investigation into the crash is still pending.