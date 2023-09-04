FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that happened on I-90 in the town of Florida in Montgomery County. Police say Judith Humphrey (81, Utica) suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, police say a Toyota Prius was headed eastbound when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer. The impact caused the Prius to catch fire.

Both cars pulled over and removed Humphrey from the Prius. Humphrey was a passenger in the Prius.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Corener and was taken to Albany Medical Center pending an autopsy. The driver of the Prius was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and the tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation. State Police were assisted at the scene by Troop G BCI, Troop G CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit), Troop T CVEU (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit), and Thruway Maintenance.