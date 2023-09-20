FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of recent burglaries impacting local farm stands and agricultural businesses in Fulton and Montgomery Counties. Police say perpetrators have been disabling surveillance systems and stealing cash and goods.

Neighbors are asked to watch out for unusual activity and report any suspicious activity. Police encourage businesses to heed the following tips:

Never leave cash behind; remove it nightly

Secure your surveillance equipment

If you receive a notification that Wi-Fi has been disabled, check your business immediately

Report suspicious activity, note vehicle details

Call 911 right away to report anything unusual

Secure your business each evening by locking all doors and windows

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating burglaries at Bellinger’s Orchard and Sand Flat Orchard.