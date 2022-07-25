ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, St. Johnsville Police responded to a report of a sexual assault that had taken place at Soldiers and Sailors Park. Upon arrival, officers were met by a woman who reported that she had been lured to a location in the park by an unknown man, where she was then restrained and sexually assaulted, police said. The victim was taken to Little Falls Hospital by family members, where she was treated and released.

The St. Johnsville Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into this reported incident. The investigation consisted of a neighborhood canvass and interviews of witnesses. Due to the nature of what was initially reported, a social media post that included a reported description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle was sent out for public awareness and safety. Police initially believed that this incident was a random act.

Further investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect had met over social media and the victim had agreed to meet the suspect in the park, according to police. During this meeting, the victim was lured to a location in the park where the suspect allegedly forced unwanted sexual contact with her.

Video of the suspect’s vehicle secured from neighbors’ surveillance cameras, along with a partial plate number produced Agha Musaib Kahn, 26, of Halfmoon as a suspect in this incident, police said. A follow-up investigation produced a positive identification of Kahn as the person responsible for this attack.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Kahn. He was found at his home by New York State Police on Saturday, July 23, and arrested. He was then turned over to the St. Johnsville Police.

Charges:

First-degree criminal sexual act (Felony)

Forcible touching (Misdemeanor)

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment (Misdemeanor)

Kahn was arraigned in the Town of St. Johnsville court where he was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $15,000 cash bail as recommended by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. An order of protection was also issued on behalf of the victim.

The St. Johnsville Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and the public who sent in tips and video. Everyone involved played a crucial role in bringing this case to a close quickly, police said.